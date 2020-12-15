Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WELL Certification Will Help Assure Graduates That MC Is Number One

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Meredith Connell

Law firm Meredith Connell says its current and future staff can be assured they will be operating out of the best work environment in New Zealand.

The firm’s Chief Executive, Kylie Mooney, confirmed today that Meredith Connell is seeking to become New Zealand’s first professional services firm to achieve WELL v2 Certification when it moves to its new offices in Fanshaw Street in mid-2021.

It plans to be among the very first New Zealand businesses of any kind to achieve the standard.

The WELL v2 initiative is in addition to MC’s work to ensure it is a safe and welcoming place for people from all the communities of contemporary Tamaki Mākaurau, Te Upoko o te Ika a Maui and Aotearoa.

“MC has always understood we are in tough competition for talented people not just with other top New Zealand law firms but with the very best law firms in the world,” Kylie Mooney said.

“In a post-Covid world, we’re also competing with home, the local café and even the local park or beach as a place for people to meet their employment obligations in the professional services industries.

“Our current and future employees will rightly demand not just that we talk the talk about providing the best work environment in New Zealand but that we can prove to them that we are.

“WELL v2 certification will give everyone that assurance.”

WELL Certification is a global evidence-based programme administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), and WELL v2 is its very latest standard.

The requirements for certification cover the environmental and other features of MC’s new building, which will also have a six-star rating under the Green Star programme, but also all aspects of its operational protocols and policies to foster a culture of health and wellness.

For WELL v2, there are 108 different features against which certification is measured covering ten concepts: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

Together, the concepts build a picture of how buildings and communities, and everything in them, can improve comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance health and wellbeing.

Each of WELL v2’s 108 features is based on the latest evidence and academic literature, as well as feedback and expertise from thousands of WELL users, practitioners, medical professionals, public health experts and building scientists around the world.

So far, only 355 projects have achieved WELL v2 certification globally, and none in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meredith Connell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 