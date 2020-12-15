Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Research Recommends New Definition Of “High Value” Tourists

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 7:02 pm
Press Release: GOOD Travel

New research has revealed that the definition of “high value” should be reassessed by New Zealand’s tourism industry.

According to the research conducted by Wellington social enterprise GOOD Travel, assessing tourists based only on their monetary value is a flawed approach, and a risk to the recovery, resilience, and sustainability of New Zealand’s tourism industry. The research involved interviews with 15 experts including leading sustainable tourism operators, industry bodies and university tourism professors.

GOOD Travel’s researcher Josie Major says there was a strong consensus amongst research participants that a holistic, values-based, community-led approach is essential to tourism’s recovery.

“Values-based tourism is a step away from high volume (designed to attract as many visitors as possible) and high value (designed to attract the highest spending visitors possible) models of tourism. Instead, values-based tourism seeks to attract visitors who share New Zealand’s values, or the values of specific destinations within New Zealand,” explains Major.

The participants of GOOD Travel’s research recommended that to achieve such a shift, it is necessary to bring together destination marketing and destination management objectives. By establishing what is important to destinations from a community perspective, these values can then be used to market to visitors who will contribute to that vision.

“If we choose to focus on marketing to visitors who share New Zealand’s values - kaitiakitanga (environmental guardianship), whanaungatanga (connection and belonging), manaakitanga (hospitality and welcoming) - then we will attract visitors with attitudes and intentions that will build tourism back to be sustainable, resilient, and thriving,” says Major.

With extensive debate following Minister Nash’s plans to focus on attracting wealthy tourists, this research offers a fresh approach to how we understand “value” in tourism. By focusing on the values of our visitors as opposed to just their monetary value, Aotearoa could set an example globally of what a vibrant, resilient, values-lead industry can look like.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GOOD Travel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 