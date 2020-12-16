Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Brings BIG Xmas Cheer & Thank You For Kiwi Motorists

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: Gull

Gull says ‘Thank You NZ’ with 15 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Wednesday 16 December 2020 to 12PM Thursday 17 December 2020

To wrap up a challenging year on a high note, Gull New Zealand is offering Kiwi Motorists a big 15 cent per litre discount just in time for Christmas.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Wednesday 16 December 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Thursday 17 December 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull wants to help kiwis with some savings pre- Christmas time when everyone is busy. This 15 cents per litre discount is a little gift from the Gull team to say a ‘Thank You New Zealand’ to our loyal customers for supporting us through this difficult year.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone especially at Christmas time – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island and Gull Maheno in the South Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$1.717
Force 10 (98)$1.917
Diesel$0.947

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

AtiamuriOffering the lowest regular (91) price$1.587 per litre
Te KuitiOffering the lowest diesel price$0.797 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

