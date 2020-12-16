Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo Wraps Up 2020 With Another Christmas Gift To The South Island

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Waitomo Group

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo is wrapping up another big year, with the opening of its fifth South Island Fuel Stop in 12 months.

A market disruptor, Waitomo delivers competition and choice to Kiwi motorists wherever it operates.

Located in north Christchurch, on Cranford St, the new unmanned, 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel.

To celebrate the Christmas opening, Waitomo has pushed prices down on all fuel grades at the Cranford Fuel Stop for 24 hours from Wednesday 16 December, 12pm until Thursday 17 December, 12pm – with Unleaded 91 at $1.699 a litre, Premium 95 $1.819 a litre and Diesel $0.939 a litre.

Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special “spin to win” wheel, along with ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says today’s opening is a poignant way to celebrate the end of a turbulent year for Kiwis.

“2020 has been wild to say the least, but with Kiwi resilience and hard mahi, this family-owned and operated business is still on a mission to keep disrupting the New Zealand retail fuel market.”

“Nearly a year to the day since we opened our first South Island site, we’re delivering another wicked Waitomo Christmas present with our fifth Fuel Stop. Wherever we go, we see a reaction from our competitors, and that means a little more room in the budget for some kai and Christmas presents for Kiwis this festive season.

“As a disruptor, delivering competition and choice in the fuel market is our main game. We’re proud to be keeping our competitors in the South Island honest,” Mr Ormsby said. “And we look forward to rolling out more sites across the Mainland next year.”

Including its five South Island sites, Waitomo operates over 65 Fuel Stops and Diesel Stops throughout New Zealand, stretching from Paihia to Dunedin. Further national expansion is planned in 2021, including Waitomo’s first hydrogen refueling site in its home town, Hamilton.

Commercial customers who sign up for a Waitomo Fuel Card or bulk supply benefit from tailored commercial rates, or the pump price – whichever is better. Retail customers can use Waitomo’s app for easy contactless payment and the chance to spin to win for prizes.

Located at 311 Cranford St, the 24 / 7 unmanned Fuel Stop will offer Unleaded 91, 95 and Diesel with app, credit card, EFTPOS and Waitomo Fuel Card payment.

