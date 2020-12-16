Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Skills Most In-demand In 2021

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Hays

Payrollers, Quantity Surveyors, Software Engineers and Commercial Solicitors make the list of the top skills required for 2021, according to recruiting experts Hays.

The recruiter has revealed 30 skills that will be in greatest demand across 9 sectors and industries in 2021.

“We’re seeing vacancy activity rise in many areas as organisations return to growth and look to protect their future,” says Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

“Demand for these key skills is high, especially those deemed critical to project delivery or business operations. Also ranking highly are jobs that allow organisations and people to perform at their peak.

“In terms of the balance of temporary and permanent roles, while contract remained resilient throughout 2020, permanent vacancy activity is bouncing back as business confidence increases.”

According to Hays, the skills in greatest demand for 2021 are:

  • Accountancy & Finance: Group Financial Accountants, Payrollers and CA Accountants with farming and agriculture experience;
  • Architecture: Revit Technicians and Project Architects;
  • Construction: Project Managers, Quantity Surveyors, Site Managers, Project Engineers, Forepeople and Contract Managers;
  • Engineering: Civil Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers and Licenced Cadastral Surveyors;
  • Facilities Management: Technical Facilities Managers;
  • Information Technology: Software Engineers, Project Managers, Business Analysts, UI/UX Designers and Product Owners;
  • Legal: Commercial Solicitors, Relationship Property Solicitors, General Practitioners, Senior Associates, Litigation Solicitors and Legal Executives;
  • Policy & Strategy: Principal Advisers and Senior Policy Analysts & Advisors;
  • Property: Registered Valuers and Senior Building Surveyors.

For more information on these skills in demand, please see our detailed list here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 