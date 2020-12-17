Bindi Norwell To Leave Her Role As REINZ Chief Executive

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) can confirm that Bindi Norwell will be leaving her role as REINZ Chief Executive at the end of March, to take on the role of Group Chief Executive at ProCare.

Bindi will continue working at REINZ until her notice period comes to an end.

In the interim, the Board is working to find a new Chief Executive and an announcement will be made in due course.

Bridget Coates, Chair of the REINZ Board has made the following comment:

“While we will all miss Bindi greatly, we congratulate her on her exciting new role.

“During her four years with REINZ, Bindi has made a significant contribution to our organisation. The strategies that she has implemented have led the industry forward and helped our members address a range of challenges. Particularly notable are her very strong media presence and her advocacy work which have meant that the voice of real estate is heard clearly and consistently by all stakeholders.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bindi for her hard work, leadership, passion and dedication. She leaves the business in a great shape financially, with a skilled and experienced senior team which is committed to driving the business forward.”

