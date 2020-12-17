Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Careers In Horticulture Looks Bright For Northlanders

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development


A local horticulture expo and ‘speed meet’ attracted more than 200 people from across Northland and the North Island last Wednesday.

Held at the Cornerstone Church in Kerikeri, the speed meet matched jobseekers with Northland growers needing workers for the season, training providers and career advisors.

Bruce Campbell, a Director on the Horticulture New Zealand board, says in the current environment, industry led events like this are critical for growers, and for those looking for immediate employment or to build a new career for themselves.

“Preparing a highly skilled workforce to support our growth plans isn’t going to happen overnight or without a lot of support and it’s been fantastic to have the support of different agencies as we cater for the demand.”

The T&G Fresh Blueberry harvest is underway and the fresh produce company is looking into innovative ways to attract workers to help with the harvest and post-harvest over the coming months.

“We’re working closely with the Ministry of Social Development and coming up with innovative solutions to help people entering the industry,” says T&G Fresh Regional Manager – Kerikeri, Tom Chamberlain. “We’ve also launched our biggest recruitment drive yet – FRESHWORX 20/21 – which aims to attract students to help ‘drop the crop’ and have fun while working on the orchards this summer. Taking part in the recent Expo, along with our FRESHWORX Open Day, has enabled us to showcase the variety of exciting jobs available with us.”

The Ministry of Social Development has been actively supporting and partnering with growers and training providers to meet the workforce demand within the industry.

Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner and Regional Public Service Lead, Eru Lyndon says that our people are stepping up and recognising the potential this industry holds.

“Horticulture is a key sector for the Northland economy and is going to be vital in Northland’s post COVID recovery. So, it’s important we identify the opportunities and collaborate to support businesses and our communities,” he says.

“Our partnership with Harvest Northland Tokotoko Solutions is testament to the type of ‘out-of-the box’ thinking needed to create a capable workforce for this vital sector.

Looking further ahead, partnering with growers to provide effective workforce solutions will also help create sustainable career pathways for hardworking Northlanders.”

For more information about the horticulture recruitment available speak to your local Work and Income Work Broker or visit the GoHort NZ website.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Social Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 