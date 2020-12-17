Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motorola Solutions Extends Mission Critical Managed Service For Victorian Government

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Motorola

Advanced data communication to support Ambulance Victoria’s future vision for world-class service and connected paramedics

Melbourne, Australia. – December 17, 2020 Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), has extended its agreement to provide the Victorian Government with a dedicated emergency data communications managed service for use by Ambulance Victoria.

Known as the Mobile Data Network (MDN), the network was the first emergency communications network to be procured under a build, own and operate public-private services model in Australia. It was first deployed in 2005 and provides secure mission-critical data communications for Ambulance Victoria, primarily across the greater Melbourne metropolitan region, to support their Ambulance dispatch capabilities.

Under the extended agreement, Motorola Solutions will keep Ambulance Victoria at the forefront of innovation by integrating a number of its technologies within a single platform. This will ensure the state’s paramedics receive the right information at the right time so they can deliver better care and outcomes for all patients.

The extended contract with the State of Victoria is valued at approximately AUD$100 million, and ensures continuity of MDN services until 2025 with options to extend for a further two years.

Con Balaskas, Managing Director, Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand said the mission-critical service supports Ambulance Victoria in providing safe, high quality, timely and expert care for all of its patients.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Victorian Government and Ambulance Victoria as well as supporting the state’s paramedics in delivering their lifesaving daily work,” he said.


Key Facts:

  • Motorola Solutions originally signed a ground-breaking five-year contract with the Victorian Government in 2003 to design, build and manage the MDN network, providing agencies across the greater Melbourne metropolitan area with direct access to data in the field for the first time.
  • Since then, the service has consistently met and exceeded service levels, including stringent availability targets. This level of performance ensures an ‘always available’ service for emergency service agencies.
  • The new agreement will see Motorola Solutions maintain the service to its current mission-critical standards whilst introducing new and emerging technologies.
  • The Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) supports the delivery of the service through managing the contract and monitoring its delivery on behalf of the Victorian Government.
  • In addition to mobile data service, Motorola Solutions manages the Metropolitan Mobile Radio network and related mission critical voice communications services for ESTA and the emergency services agencies it supports. Motorola Solutions designed and built this network and has managed it for the Victorian Government since 2004

