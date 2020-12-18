Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tree Care Company Refreshes Website For User-Friendly Experience

Friday, 18 December 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Tree Care Auckland

Arboricultural contracting and consulting company Tree Care Auckland has revamped its website to better suit the needs of Auckland tree owners.

With so many tree owners across Auckland wishing to access a variety of services, Tree Care Auckland decided to take a fresh approach. Rather than make people scour the internet for information, they made sure it was in one easy-to-access place.

Tree Care Auckland Managing Director Andreas (Rossy) Ross here said they wanted to ensure new and existing customers knew what services they could access through them, given that tree ownership could require several approaches. 

“Our goal was to provide a more user-friendly experience, so our revamped website is far more intuitive with consistent site-wide navigation and labelled services to access quickly.”

Rossy said plans are also in the pipeline to add new content regularly.

“We know the world of tree care can be complicated. We plan on adding material to our website that makes it easier for people to make an informed decision about what they want to do for the health, care, and maintenance of their trees.”

By visiting www.treecareauckland.co.nz, visitors can explore the various categories such as Tree Survey Reports, Emergency Tree Services, and Arborist Services. There is also contact information to connect customers with an arboricultural contractor consultant near them.

If you would like to know more about what Tree Care Auckland can do for you, visit www.treecareauckland.co.nz, email sales@treecareauckland.co.nz, or phone 021 508 806. The team at Tree Care Auckland looks forward to welcoming new and existing customers to their fresh, new, and exciting website.

About Tree Care Auckland

Tree Care Auckland’s goal is to provide sustainable and effective tree care solutions that have you and your tree’s best interests in mind. Tree Care Auckland believes that trees are an essential part of Auckland’s landscape, which is why they provide a variety of services.

From tree service contracts to hedge trimming, gutter clearing, landscape planning, and veteran tree care, they do it all. Tree Care Auckland’s qualified tree contractors can’t wait to assist with your tree care needs.

