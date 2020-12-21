Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retention Of International Skills The Right Move

Monday, 21 December 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: Business NZ

Visa extensions and a postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders will help firms retain international skills, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

"International workers have enabled New Zealand companies to operate during lockdowns, and ensured our firms have the workforce they need to recover from a tumultuous year.

"With unemployment significantly lower than forecast and a number of industries identifying skill shortages as a pressing issue, we need to keep all of the skills and talent in New Zealand we possibly can and avoid further labour market disruption," Mr Hope says.

