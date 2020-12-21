Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Teacher Surprises Students With Rainbows End, "I Just Wanted To Lift Their Spirits"

Monday, 21 December 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: 2Degrees

21 December 2020 – When South Auckland-based youth teacher, Matt Fuller, saw that 2degrees would be helping Kiwis end 2020 happy, he selflessly entered the nationwide campaign for the 18 students in his class, with the hope of bringing a bit of joy after a rollercoaster year of cancelled trips and budget cuts.

On Saturday, Matt and his students at ATC Military Prep School along with other deserving Kiwis were hosted by 2degrees for a fun day out at Rainbows End, making good on its pledge to flip the year on its head and right the wrongs of 2020.

The dedicated youth worker’s impassioned submission gave 2degrees the inspiration to make the Rainbow’s End experience available to other Kiwis. His submission read:

“I started a new job working with youth in South Auckland early this year, I had a number of excursions and activities planned that were thwarted by Covid and lockdown. It would be great to be able to make it up to my students by planning a day out to Rainbows End or some other fun activity to lift their spirits, and get them bonding as a team over something that is not related to their course. Unfortunately, our budgets were hit this year, so we don’t have the extra funds to organise something like that at the moment. I have approximately 14 students so not a huge number, I know a lot of them don’t get to experience these types of things for a number of reasons, so any help would be amazing.”

A study commissioned by 2degrees before the campaign launched found 70% of Kiwis have missed out on a ‘big’ moment in 2020, so it comes as no surprise that this fun day was welcomed by classmates, friends and family members who have all been robbed of special experiences that were supposed to take place over the year.

Ben Wheeler, Chief Brand and Insights at 2degrees, says: “We know that 2020 has been really challenging for many Kiwis, but we’re determined to help end the year on a high for as many people as we can. The team has been busy granting wishes to Kiwis all across the country, but it’s amazing to get together with those that have suffered some seriously tough times in 2020 and end their year on a good note. We had a lot of fun!”

The Rainbows End trip is one of the many wishes 2degrees will be granting this summer. The telco has had more than 18,000 submissions for its End 2020 Happy campaign to right the wrongs of a year like no other.

