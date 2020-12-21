Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resignation Of Lees Seymour As Executive General Manager New Zealand

Monday, 21 December 2020, 3:30 pm
OneFortyOne

OneFortyOne today announced that Lees Seymour has resigned from the role of Executive General Manager, New Zealand, effective from 18 December 2020.

OneFortyOne CEO Andy Giles Knopp said “Lees has made a significant contribution during his time at OneFortyOne. He has been at the heart of the New Zealand business for over 20 years and has been a passionate advocate for the industry, the community, and our people.”

“Lees led OneFortyOne New Zealand during a period of change as it transitioned from Nelson Forests in 2018 and I thank him for his commitment to the business as well as his support and guidance. OneFortyOne will continue to be a strong contributor within the Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions.”

“We thank Lees and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Brent Guild, General Manager Forests and Tracy Goss, General Manager Kaituna Sawmill will lead the New Zealand team as an interim arrangement.

