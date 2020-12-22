Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Tech Firms Helping Prevent Global Covid Infections

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Kiwi tech companies Blue Mirror, Jupl and Serentia Healthcare have partnered to protect frontline New Zealand and global healthcare workers while treating covid infected patients.

More than 1700 nurses have died of covid in the northern hemisphere and many more have infected patients and co-workers, Serentia Healthcare founder Sir Ray Avery says.

“What we have learnt is incorrect use of Personal Protective equipment (PPE) and poorly fitted N95 respirator masks are a major cause of covid infection mortalities in nursing staff.

“But all this is about to change. Blue Mirror uses artificial intelligence (AI) to guide medical staff though the PPE donning and doffing procedures ensuring all medical staff are wearing the correct PPE while treating infected patients.

Blue Mirror founder Rommie Nunes says his company is a virtual PPE assistant that uses AI to keep frontline workers safer by ensuring the PPE gowning process is done correctly.

Avery says making sure frontline medical staff wear the correct PPE prior to entering covid red zones will be a lifesaver.

“We also needed a way to test and monitor that the protective N95 respirator masks maintained a good fit while treating infected patients and that is where the Jupl – Halo real time fit testing sensor adds a new level of safety.”

Jupl has partnered with AirpOp China – USA which make high performance wearable masks fitted with Halo sensors. They measure the performance of the mask and the users breathing rate and breathing cycles.

Jupl is integrating the Halo sensor into its cloud-based monitoring system to provide the world’s first real time fit testing technology so that medical staff can be alerted if their mask fails to provide a protective seal.

Serentia Healthcare NZ will market these leading-edge medical technologies alongside its own range of consumer covid protection products including travel packs containing AirpOp pocket masks and hand sanitisers.

“In combination the Serentia products can also help reduce New Zealand’s appalling rate of hospital acquired infections which are the second highest in the developed world costing nearly one hundred million dollars annually,” Sir Ray says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Lack Of Competitive Pressure Leads To An Undesirable Trading Situation

The Electricity Authority’s Board has concluded its investigation of the undesirable trading situation (UTS) claim made by Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Energy, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus (the ‘claimants’) ... More>>

ALSO:

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 