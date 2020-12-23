Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: 1 February–16 December 2020 (provisional)

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas
According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>
Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown
Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>
Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth
Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>
Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd
Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>