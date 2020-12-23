Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Publishes Revised Authorisation Guidelines And Application Forms

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has released its updated Authorisation Guidelines that explain its approach to assessing applications to authorise agreements or mergers in the public interest.

The Guidelines were last updated in 2013 and since then the Commission has considered several authorisations, some of which have been before the courts.

The revised Guidelines include some process changes and further clarify our approach to assessing when benefits and detriments are likely to arise.

The revisions also recognise the Court of Appeal’s comments in NZME v Commerce Commission, confirming that it is open to the Commission to adopt a modified total welfare approach in its analysis of public benefits.

The revised authorisation application forms reflect the same developments in the Commission’s approach.

A copy of the revised Guidelines and the revised application forms are available on our website:
Authorisation Guidelines
Section 58 authorisation application form
Section 67 authorisation application form

Background

The Commerce Act 1986 prohibits certain agreements and mergers that harm competition.

Merging firms can seek clearance for a proposed merger. Clearance will be granted if we are satisfied that the merger would not be likely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market. In addition, the Commerce Act recognises that a merger that substantially lessens competition or an agreement that lessens competition may have sufficient public benefit to outweigh the competitive harm arising from the agreement or merger.

In such cases, firms can apply to the Commission for authorisation of an agreement or merger. Authorisation allows firms to undertake conduct that would otherwise breach the Commerce Act. We will grant an authorisation when we are satisfied that the agreement or merger is likely to benefit the New Zealand public.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Lack Of Competitive Pressure Leads To An Undesirable Trading Situation

The Electricity Authority’s Board has concluded its investigation of the undesirable trading situation (UTS) claim made by Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Energy, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus (the ‘claimants’) ... More>>

ALSO:

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 