Unite Union Providing Extra Support For Covid-19 Hit Hospitality Workers

Unite Union (with support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Covid Fund) is launching extra support services for all workers in the hospitality sector.

Today Unite is launching a HospoHelp helpline. The service will focus on informing hospo workers of their employment rights along with a multi-channel advice and advocacy service.

“The hospitality sector was particularly hard hit by the economic effects of Covid-19. Many businesses struggled, some closed and many workers were faced with job loss, reduced hours and reduced wages” says John Crocker, National Secretary of Unite Union.

“There were also health and safety issues around preventing the spread of the virus at alert levels 2 & 3”

“The majority of hospo workers are passionate about their jobs and enjoy providing a great experience to customers. But we also know that many of the employment problems that are already rife in hospitality got worse after Covid-19 hit. The issues of insecure work, access to sick leave, wage theft, missing breaks and poor health and safety were exacerbated. The pressure on businesses, unfortunately, has often been passed onto their workers.”

A dedicated employment advocate has been employed who, supported by Unite Union staff, will be available to respond and advise hospo workers 7 days a week over the next six months. In the new year a website will be launched, and Information packages will also be rolled out regularly over the next few months to get useable information to hospo workers.

Hospo workers wanting free, independent advice and help can contact:

HospoHelp freecall number: 0508 467764

HospoHelp email: support@hospohelp.org.nz

Hospohelp facebook page: unitehospohelp

