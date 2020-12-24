Christmas Eve Spending Figures - A New Record For Transactions Per Second

While final sales figures for the day are yet to be collated, Paymark can report that as of 2pm Kiwi consumers had already spent in excess of $166 million through the tills today. The busiest time of day has likely passed with 1230pm seeing a peak of 204 transactions per second. The previous record was 188 transactions per second (the daily average is usually around 60 transactions per second).

Paymark CEO Maxine Elliott says this is a new record for the number of transactions per second the Paymark network has ever processed.

“Christmas Eve always gives the network a good workout and we work hard to ensure the retail network is fully operational throughout the busiest shopping period of the year.”

As at 2pm today, Paymark has seen around three million transactions processed through the Paymark network since midnight.

Maxine thanks the Paymark technology team for their hard work in ensuring the network can cope with demands that are three times higher than the typical load.

“The Paymark team is extremely aware of the importance of the Christmas season for retailers, particularly given the issues of 2020. Even at these extreme transaction per second figures, our network is still operating well below its maximum capacity, proving we are a world-class example of a payments processing network that is second to none.”

© Scoop Media

