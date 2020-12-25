Recall Of One Batch Of Turk’s Poultry Farm Smoked Chicken

New Zealand Food Safety is advising the public to return Turk's Poultry Farm-branded whole bird smoked chicken as some chickens in one batch may be undercooked.

Batch number 6728 with a best before date of 3/2/2021 is affected by this recall. Affected product should not be consumed.

There have been no reports of associated illness, however, if you have consumed any this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

The affected product is sold at supermarkets in the North Island only and has not been exported.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

For more information see: www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/turks-poultry-farm-ltd-brand-turks-whole-bird-manuka-smoked/

