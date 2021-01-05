Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The State Of The NZ Exercise Industry Post-Covid

Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 7:13 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand has been helping other countries’ exercise industry organisations and registration bodies to open fully up post-covid lockdown and as nations start returning to business as normal, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

New Zealand was one of the first countries in the world to re-open significantly after lockdown.

Beddie says New Zealand has been in a unique position to share advice and plans with other countries, so they can do it safely and also in a way that supports physical activity levels. He is part of weekly Zoom sessions with international exercise associations, international gym chains, industry experts and the World Health Organisation, with about 20 to 30 countries taking part.

“We are now actively engaging with the Ministry of Health around what protocols may be required should any further level changes take place – the key is we have time to plan, so have been doing it,” Beddie says.

“New Zealand’s industry has not been without its problems because of covid. There are huge challenges due to the lease and availability of spaces of which to work out of with many smaller providers working out of shared spaces which is a challenge in the current environment.”

ExerciseNZ has surveyed its key industry leaders asking them what they believe Kiwis should do to be more physically active this year. Here are a few of their answers:

Rebecca Harford, Christchurch trainer and studio owner of an award-winning facility: “The industry has had a big knock due to covid. It has inspired some to think outside of the box and really rethink how they were providing services, pricing how to manage memberships and more. I think as our industry is predominantly sub-contractor relationships, this has really been challenged whether in the current environment with the government support whether this is the best way for the industry to manage its employment relationships. There still appears to be a lack of public understanding of the value of exercise professionals in the general community compared to other treatment providers in the allied health realm.”

Lynda Lovatt personal trainer focusing on women during pregnancy post-delivery and in midlife, from Wellington: “People are well aware of the importance of primary health promotion and using exercise as medicine to prevent the onset of disease and dysfunction. That is certainly why I changed career from registered nurse to fitness professional. as I wanted to promote health though exercise.”

Kiwis are not as active as most think. Obesity epidemic is gripping New Zealand which also has a physical inactivity crisis, being the 13th worst in the world – and the worst for children with only 10 percent meeting World Health Organisation guidelines.

Exercise is the #1 sport in New Zealand with more than half a million participants and growing research confirming the health benefits of activity for all Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Horizon Research: New Zealanders Have Their Hopes Up For 2021

More than a million New Zealanders think their lives will be better in the coming year. New research finds: 31% of adults (around 1,114,500 people) think their lives will be better. 19% (around 665,000 people) think their lives will be worse. 44% ... More>>

Vodafone: Data Use Soars Over New Year’s Eve As Kiwis Stay Connected Digitally

This New Year’s Eve saw New Zealanders turn online in massive numbers, with data used across Vodafone NZ’s mobile networks up by approximately 80% compared to last year... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Authority: Lack Of Competitive Pressure Leads To An Undesirable Trading Situation

The Electricity Authority’s Board has concluded its investigation of the undesirable trading situation (UTS) claim made by Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Energy, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus (the ‘claimants’) ... More>>

ALSO:

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 