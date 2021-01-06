Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Precautions Followed By Auckland Movers Packers In The Period Of Covid-19 While Moving A Piano

Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: Auckland Movers Packers

Moving house is already hectic, and when it needs to be done in the time of such a big Pandemic, moving could become a bit more unrest. It is advisable to be at home and follow the government guidelines of social distancing as much as possible. It is recommended not to move out during the times of pandemic, if possible. But if you are moving with professional piano movers in Auckland still a bunch of healthy and safety practices needs to be done.

If you are looking to move your piano local or intercity in New Zealand, whether with professional piano movers in Auckland or on your own, safety guidelines of social distancing should be followed.

What is that Auckland Movers Packers, cheap furniture Movers Auckland team is doing?

Providing contactless quotes: Auckland Movers Packers Cheap Furniture Movers Auckland Team is providing contactless and virtual quotes to their customer to restrain them from coming out of their houses to complete the booking process.

Providing safety gear: Auckland Movers packers Cheap Furniture Movers in Auckland team is providing safety gear to the piano movers whenever going out of performing the job. These include face masks, hand gloves, face shield, sanitizers, etc.

Cutting the number of movers each move: Auckland movers packers, Piano Movers in Auckland have limited the number of movers assigned per move so as to prevent the spread of the virus, due to overcrowding at a single place.

Sanitizing all the tools and equipment: After the move or before the move Auckland Movers Packers, Man with a Van in Auckland Services are provided with clean and disinfected moving tools and vehicles, to ensure the highest safety.

Conclusion:

Auckland Movers Packers, cheap furniture movers Auckland team is doing all that it takes to move you safely anywhere in New Zealand, with full safety against the spread of the virus.

For More Information, kindly visit our website
https://aucklandmoverspackers.co.nz/

