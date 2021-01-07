Shopless: Celebrating Our Second Milestone

Exactly two months ago we were celebrating our first milestone (reaching 1000 listings)… we were feeling great about the growth of our platform, but still we were not expecting to double the size of our platform in a mere 60-days period!

And yet, here we are, celebrating our second milestone! Shopless has more than 2000 listings now!

The main factor which has helped us to grow at this rate is our strategy of dedicating our focus on a single category, jobs. Today we have more than 1300 jobs listed on Shopless and we are expecting this number to continue growing in the coming months.

Hopefully, we can break our own record and reach our third milestone of 5K listing in less than 60 days!

