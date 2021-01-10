Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Responding To Illegal Breach Of Data System

Sunday, 10 January 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand


 

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is responding with urgency to a breach of one of its data systems.

A third party file sharing service used by the Bank to share and store some sensitive information, has been illegally accessed.

Governor Adrian Orr says the breach has been contained, and the Bank is treating the matter with the highest priority, and acting with urgency.

“We are working closely with domestic and international cyber security experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack. The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information.”

“The system has been secured and taken offline until we have completed our initial investigations. It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach, and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed. Our core functions remain sound and operational.”

