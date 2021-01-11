Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New President For The Auckland Property Investors’ Association

Monday, 11 January 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Property Investors Association

The Board of the Auckland Property Investors’ Association Incorporated (APIA) has elected long time member Kristin Sutherland as its new President.

Sutherland was elected onto the APIA Board in 2018 and served as Secretary from 2019 to 2020.

Being an experienced landlord, Sutherland is particularly interested in restoring the public’s confidence and trust in landlords. “For too long our industry has been mischaracterised and dishonoured by a rogue minority of self-serving landlords who cause harm to tenants and communities. They do not represent us,” says Sutherland. “APIA landlords understand that tenants are our partners. It is a symbiotic relationship where one cannot exist without the other.”

Sutherland is also eager to reframe the public’s understanding of residential tenancy. “Renting is not a zero-sum game. There is a mutuality in terms of challenges, opportunities and outcomes that connect landlords and tenants. Ultimately, we all want renting to be modern, safe and efficient.” In seeking to promote earnest and intelligent discourse that will lead to smarter policies, Sutherland looks forward to not just broadening the APIA base but also engaging and collaborating with tenant advocacy groups. “Leadership matters. The change in attitude and language must come from the top. We need to start speaking in one voice to not just call out bad behaviours but also articulate a more ideal future for residential tenancy. The rest of New Zealand is watching.”

 

