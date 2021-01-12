Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chemistry Tasked By Leading Kiwi Medical Technology Brand To Help Make Aotearoa More Healthy

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Chemistry

Manage My Health is New Zealand’s most popular digital health portal with nearly a million users via its partner network of New Zealand GPs and medical practices.

Pat Murphy, Chemistry Founder and joint Creative Director.

The brand has appointed Chemistry to lead a complete redesign of the customer experience and develop a new Manage My Health brand and customer strategy.

Manage My Health was until recently part of Medtech, New Zealand’s most successful Medical Technology business, until its founder, Vino Ramayah, sold the twenty-year-old company in order to focus on reinventing digital patient healthcare with a new leading-edge health proposition.

“The pace of Healthcare innovation globally is incredibly exciting, and our vision is for Manage My Health to be at the forefront of the democratisation of health. We want to make it simple and easy for Kiwis to feel more in control of their health and in doing so inspire New Zealander’s to live more healthily.

“Thousands of Kiwis are joining Manage My Health every week” adds Ramayah and we want their digital health experience to be the best in the world.

The Manage My Health digital platform and App enables its members to have an engaged and proactive relationship with their GP and other healthcare providers.

Membership allows Kiwis to fully access their medical history and a range of cutting-edge technologies being rolled out will help them proactively manage their health and wellbeing.

“Vino’s vision for health democratisation is truly inspiring and we are so excited to be a part of this exciting new journey of transforming how we all view our health,” says Pat Murphy, Chemistry Founder and joint Creative Director.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and technology brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance and Samsung.

Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately and there is no incumbent agency.

