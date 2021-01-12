Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Property Data Startup Clinches 1m Post Seed Funding From Top Investors

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Relab

As the property market continues to heat up, new local property startup Relab aims to make property data and insights more accessible for all. 
 

The startup has recently closed its first post seed funding round, attracting strong interest and NZD $1M in funding from investment heavy hitters Icehouse Ventures, CF Capital and Stonewood Investments.
 

Relab offers a one-stop shop for property professionals such as builders, developers and real estate agents as well as home buyers and sellers, allowing them access to comprehensive and independent property data and insights including title records, planning details, topography and underground services, sales histories and much more in one place.
 

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Knight Hou welcomes the investment. He says “We identified an opportunity to consolidate the plethora of property data sources and serve them via one platform. The interest and funding we’ve received is massively encouraging and reaffirms that we are on the right track with our strategy to help both property professionals and savvy home buyers and sellers alike to make smarter property decisions in a rapidly changing market,”
 

Relab’s funding round attracted significant interest and closed just before the Christmas break. 
 

Icehouse Ventures CEO Robbie Paul added, they are “very excited about the strategic direction and promising growth of Relab”.
 

Relab plans to use the funds to hire additional development capability and has recently appointed Louise Donnelly-Davey to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Donnelly-Davey has a strong track record in both startups and New Zealand SaaS companies and brings a wealth of marketing and business leadership experience with her. 
 

