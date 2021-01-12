Kiwi Property Data Startup Clinches 1m Post Seed Funding From Top Investors
As the property market continues to heat up,
new local property startup Relab aims to make property data
and insights more accessible for
all.
The startup has
recently closed its first post seed funding round,
attracting strong interest and NZD $1M in funding from
investment heavy hitters Icehouse Ventures, CF Capital and
Stonewood Investments.
Relab offers a
one-stop shop for property professionals such as builders,
developers and real estate agents as well as home buyers and
sellers, allowing them access to comprehensive and
independent property data and insights including title
records, planning details, topography and underground
services, sales histories and much more in one
place.
Co-Founder and Chief Executive
Officer Knight Hou welcomes the investment. He says “We
identified an opportunity to consolidate the plethora of
property data sources and serve them via one platform. The
interest and funding we’ve received is massively
encouraging and reaffirms that we are on the right track
with our strategy to help both property professionals and
savvy home buyers and sellers alike to make smarter property
decisions in a rapidly changing
market,”
Relab’s funding round attracted
significant interest and closed just before the Christmas
break.
Icehouse Ventures CEO Robbie
Paul added, they are “very excited about the strategic
direction and promising growth of
Relab”.
Relab plans to use the funds to
hire additional development capability and has recently
appointed Louise Donnelly-Davey to the role of Chief
Marketing Officer. Donnelly-Davey has a strong track record
in both startups and New Zealand SaaS companies and brings a
wealth of marketing and business leadership experience with
her.