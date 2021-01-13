Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simon Arcus Announced As Chief Executive Of Wellington Chamber And Business Central

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: Business Central

Simon Arcus has been appointed Chief Executive of Wellington Chamber and Business Central, and will be starting in the role from March.

Simon, a born and bred Wellingtonian, is currently based in Melbourne and will be returning to New Zealand to take up the role. Simon will replace outgoing Chief Executive, John Milford, who finished in the role at the end of 2020.

Simon has extensive experience across business, in the financial and insurance industry, and has also headed advocacy and membership organisations. He is currently at Mercer Australia in Melbourne, working with the Goldman Sachs, Alcoa and GM Holden superannuation funds and has spent the past four years overseas.

His appointment has been welcomed by Combined Council Chair, Vaughan Renner.

"It’s great to be starting off 2021 with the announcement of Simon’s appointment as our Chief Executive. We are delighted to have been able to attract someone of his calibre.

"His knowledge and experience across business, membership, and advocacy organisations will be of huge benefit to our members and the business community. We look forward to him returning from Melbourne in March, once completing MIQ requirements.

Incoming Chief Executive Simon Arcus said he was looking forward to joining the organisation.

"The Chamber and Business Central are keystones of the Wellington and regional business community. The positive impact our organisations have on the businesses of the region is long established and clear, and they fulfil a vibrant support and advocacy role. My membership organisation background means the job had a strong attraction because it’s about giving businesses a voice and a home that helps them thrive."

"I’m looking forward to my Wellington return as I grew up there, and it’s definitely home. We have some wonderful, innovative businesses in the region that are, in my view, the undiscovered gems of our business community. I look forward to working alongside passionate people who want to see the whole region succeed."

Previously Simon served as Chair of the Wellington Cancer Society and on the Scots College Board of Governors. Prior to his current role he has held leadership roles in advocacy and membership organisations, including the Victoria Farmers Federation and Master Builders Association of Victoria, and before this as Chief Executive at the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

