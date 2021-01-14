Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fullers360 Custom ‘race Day’ Ferry Timetables Remain In Place For PRADA Cup Round Robin Racing

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Fullers 360

Following the successful America’s Cup World Series presented by PRADA and Christmas Cup in December, Fullers360 is reminding customers of details for the customised ferry timetables, which will remain in place on race days during the PRADA Cup round robin racing from 15th January and throughout the remaining weekends in January.

The timetables have been designed to accommodate the mandatory speed restrictions on the harbour that will occur from midday on race days to increase safety on the water. The same ‘race day’ timetables for Devonport and Waiheke as what was operating for Christmas Cup in December will remain in place and there are minor changes to Auckland Transport services.

Fullers360 will operate a 45-minute service frequency for its Waiheke Island service from 2pm, and provide additional services for Devonport with a 20-minute frequency for its Devonport service over this time. While network wide there may be longer journey times and possible delays, some of the selected courses have more of an impact on ferry destinations where the racecourse intercepts the usual ferry routes.

Mike Horne, Fullers360 Chief Executive Officer, says Fullers360 had some great learnings through the December World Series racing, and has continued to work closely with Auckland Transport and the Harbourmaster to deliver an appropriate race day timetable that reflects the required limits and restrictions in place for vessels travelling in the harbour on race days, while prioritising its customers’ needs.

“The first round of America’s Cup racing in December was a great opportunity for Fullers360 to test our extensive race day planning and operationalise the customised race day schedules.

We found the previous America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Cup a dynamic and exciting marine environment. As part of the dynamic nature of the event, there were last minute changes to selected racecourses, as well as changes to the way the speed restrictions were applied.

For the upcoming PRADA Cup commencing this weekend, we will be operating with the same published race day timetables. We are confident that our planning and race day operations incorporates this variability. The current published sailing times are approximate and anticipate what we predict as the longest possible travel time.

It’s been great out on the water where our passengers have been able to get up close to the racing during their travel as a result of the transit lanes being so close to the courses and the reduced speeds. It makes for spectacular viewing!”

Fullers360 recognises that these race day timetable changes will have a flow on effect to local communities. In advocating for its customers, the ferry operator is focussed on achieving sailing times that are viable while also prioritising safety on the water, and believes that the race day timetable will minimise the inevitable disruptions of a busy America’s Cup racing schedule.

With over 200,000 visitors expected in the Auckland CBD over the America’s Cup period, Auckland Transport and Fullers360 are advising all Aucklanders and visitors to plan their journeys in advance, expect longer travel times and allow extra time for navigating foot traffic in downtown Auckland.

Horne recognises Fullers360’s crucial role to provide a functional, reliable transport service to destinations in the Hauraki Gulf for commuters and visitors and has a final message for customers.

“Each of the America’s Cup events are a fantastic opportunity to boost Auckland’s economy, as well as support macro-economies around the Gulf that are expecting higher levels of visitation over this period. We are well positioned to deliver a resilient, frequent service despite the inevitable disruption of navigating in a more crowded water space and under speed restrictions.”

“With expected large passenger volumes, and congestion both on and off the water during race days, we ask for patience from our customers as we navigate our ferry services through a dynamic and changeable environment,” says Horne.

For all the relevant information relating to the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, including race day timetables, visit Fullers360’s AC36 Hub on the website which includes race day timetable information: https://www.fullers.co.nz/destinations/americas-cup-hub/

For information on ferry services during America's Cup visit: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/ferry-changes-due-to-the-americas-cup/

 

