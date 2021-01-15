Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality New Zealand Establishes Formal Working Relationship With Tasmanian Hospitality Association

Friday, 15 January 2021, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Hospitality NZ

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) has established a formal partnership with the Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) to share ideas and work on mutually beneficial initiatives and projects.

The partnership was buoyed Government’s announcement that direct international flights between Tasmania and New Zealand are set to resume at the end of this month for the first time in more than two decades.

Several collaborative opportunities have been identified to coincide with this.

The partnership follows more than three years of discussion and collaboration.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White said the strong relationship between the organisations was crucial in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they shared learnings and responses to the changes and challenges facing their industries.

“We’ve been working with the THA team for a number of years and this relationship was particularly important throughout 2020 as we supported our industries to operate in the COVID environment and now foster the recovery.”

“We’re very pleased to form what we see as a really valuable and natural partnership, and collaborating to support both industries’ recovery and operating in a COVID-safe environment will be a strong focus through 2021 and beyond.”

“The recruitment and retention of skilled staff, mental health, workforce development, business costs and viability, staff VISA arrangements and requirements, corporate partnerships and industry engagement continue to be ongoing common issues and we look forward to working with THA to further assist our members and the industry.”

“New Zealand and Tasmania have many things in common despite being separated by 2,500km of sea – stunning landscapes, strong cultural heritage and a thriving tourism and hospitality sector – and we hope to build on our relationship for the benefit of both industries.”

A round-table discussion between the organisations is anticipated in New Zealand this year, while a study tour has also been flagged to coincide with Hospitality NZ’s annual conference, which the THA has participated in for many years. It’s hoped THA can host Hospitality NZ in September, when Hobart will host the AHA National Awards for Excellence.

 

