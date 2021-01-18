Entrust Acquires HyTrust, Expanding Encryption, Key Management And Security Posture Management

With the HyTrust acquisition, customers can turn to Entrust for identity, encryption and security policy control, providing data protection and compliance for enterprises accelerating their digital transformations

SYDNEY – January 15, 2020 Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, today announced that it has acquired HyTrust, Inc. an innovative provider of virtualised and multi-cloud data encryption, key management, and cloud security posture management solutions. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed. By acquiring HyTrust, Entrust adds a critical management layer for encryption, cryptographic keys, and cloud security policy to its digital security solutions, serving the data protection and compliance needs of organisations accelerating their digital transformations.

“Enterprises are rapidly transforming to take advantage of the efficiencies and scale of cloud computing. In doing so, data protection and compliance are top of mind. That’s why we are excited to bring the HyTrust team and solutions to Entrust,” said Todd Wilkinson, President & CEO, Entrust. “HyTrust solutions help enterprises manage, automate and scale security controls across computing environments. Now, customers can turn to Entrust as a single source for high-assurance data protection, identity and compliance solutions that allow enterprises to encrypt data and enforce security policy across virtualised, public and hybrid cloud environments.”

Based in Mountain View, Calif. and founded in 2007, HyTrust solutions automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking, and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers can accelerate cloud and virtualisation cost savings while improving their security posture through real-time automation and security policy enforcement; adapting quickly to compliance requirements; and preventing unplanned outages. HyTrust partners include VMware, IBM, Cisco, Intel, Google, Amazon, and In-Q-Tel. The privately held company has approximately 50 employees who will join Entrust with the acquisition.

“We are extremely pleased for HyTrust to join the Entrust team. Entrust is an established leader in data protection, identity and payment security solutions, with the crypto expertise and global reach to expand and support our solutions around the world,” said, Eric Chiu, co-founder and President of HyTrust, who joins Entrust as part of the acquisition. “As multi-cloud deployments become more commonplace, organizations struggle to protect cloud infrastructure and data. Our integrated solutions enable enterprises to harness the power of cloud platforms without sacrificing security and compliance.”

Entrust and HyTrust have partnered on joint solutions that combine Entrust nShield® hardware security modules (HSMs) with HyTrust DataControl and KeyControl cryptographic key management servers (KMS). The joint solutions centralise and automate cryptographic key management, enabling enterprises to consistently generate and control encryption key lifecycles at scale. With this acquisition, Entrust plans to accelerate security and compliance solutions for on-premise, hybrid, virtualised and multi-cloud environments.

“Having expertise in data encryption, key management and cloud security policy under one roof delivers powerful benefits to our collective customers – improving their security posture and meeting compliance requirements while simplifying encryption and key management across environments,” says Cindy Provin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Identity and Data Protection, Entrust. “We look forward to working with the HyTrust team, its partners and customers.”

For more information about the HyTrust acquisition, visit https://www.entrust.com/partner-directory/hytrust.

