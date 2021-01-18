Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Website Launched By Bennett Reddington To Showcase A Wide Range Of Accounting And Business Advisory Services

Monday, 18 January 2021, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Bennett Reddington Ltd

Accounting firm Bennett Reddington Ltd has recently launched a new website www.brlaccountants.co.nz. It provides information to Christchurch residents about how to achieve business and lifestyle goals through their business advisory and accounting services.

An accounting firm in Christchurch with over 50 years of helping businesses and individual clients, Bennett Reddington Ltd is indeed a go-to for solid business advice and accountancy services. Passionate about helping local enterprises in growing and individual clients in achieving their lifestyle goals, the accounting firm provides customised accounting services on a personal one-to-one basis.

"We enjoy the working relationships we form with our clients. One client told me I wasn't like an accountant at all! That's actually a compliment in my books because I know it means our personal service makes our clients feel like they're talking to a friend they can trust." - Fiona Campbell, Director

The website focuses on three main areas: business advisory; accounting & compliance; and property accounting.

Business Advisory

Offering complete business advisory service for every stage, Bennett Reddington Ltd provides advice you can trust to help you ensure a strong financial future. Meet a business advisor who will take time to understand how small to medium-size businesses are performing and provide honest advice on how to keep the business on track and achieve financial and growth goals.

Accounting & Compliance

Focus on what you do best by entrusting your accounting and bookkeeping needs to a team of experienced chartered accounts. Bennett Reddington Ltd provides expert bookkeeping services to small businesses and specialist tax advice to comply with all the IRD requirements. So for expert accounting and managing your financial information, find a team that can provide the right accounting solutions for your business.

Property Accounting

Get expert advice from a property accountant before venturing into property investment in Christchurch. Bennett Reddington Ltd can help you avoid any financial risks for any loan on your rental property investments. From ensuring the bookkeeping is efficiently up to date, checking if all your entitled expenses are claimed to helping you meet all the IRD tax requirements, an experienced property accountant can greatly reduce your property management workload. The accounting firm also offers assistance on commercial lease agreement reviews and ownership structure advice.

Bennett Reddington Ltd helps business start-ups to residential property investors across Christchurch.

For more information on the business advisory, tax compliance services and property accounting services provided by Bennett Reddington Ltd, go to: www.brlaccountants.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bennett Reddington Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 