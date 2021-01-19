Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Updates International Schedule To End Of June

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is extending its COVID-19 international schedule through to 30 June 2021 in response to ongoing travel restrictions and low passenger demand. The schedule aims to keep air links open for essential travel and cargo movement on key trade routes.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been progressively updating its schedule over the past 12 months in response to the global pandemic.

“Our schedule is driven by a number of factors including airport takeoff and landing slots which generally operate on a ‘use it or lose it’ basis. This means if you don’t fly the majority of your schedule you may lose access to airports. We have been waiting to receive slot alleviation for the April to end of June period, which means our regular slot times are protected even if we can’t fly them all. As this is now progressing, we are now able to move ahead with adapting our schedule through to 30 June to better reflect the low demand environment we are currently operating in.

“We understand these are very uncertain times and it can be tricky for people looking to get home with a lot of things needing to line up including flights, testing and managed isolation bookings. We feel a responsibility to ensure Kiwis can come home and are doing our best to make this happen as smoothly as possible. We strongly recommend customers check government border restrictions for the relevant countries and/or individual passport requirements before booking a ticket.”

The airline’s customer service team is supporting those affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent, including a third-party website (e.g. Expedia, Booking.com) should speak with their agent. Air New Zealand’s dedicated COVID-19 information hub is being updated continuously and customers should check this first, before calling the airline’s contact centre.

The updated schedule from 28 March 2021 to 30 June 2021 is below. There is no change to trans-Tasman services at this stage. All services are subject to change in line with global travel and border restrictions.

Pacific services Frequency 
Auckland-Nadi One return service per week 
Auckland-Niue One return service per week 
Auckland-Rarotonga Daily return service 
Auckland-Samoa One return service per week 
Auckland-Tonga One return service per week 
Sydney-Norfolk Island Three return services per week 
Brisbane-Norfolk Island Three return services per week 
Long haul services Frequency 
Auckland-Los Angeles Two return services per week 
Auckland-Hong Kong Two return services per week 
Auckland-Shanghai Two return services per week 
Auckland-Tokyo One return service per week 
Auckland-Seoul One return service per month 

Click here to hear General Manager Networks Scott Carr talking more about the schedule through to 30 June.

