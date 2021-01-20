Strong Industry Experience Appointed To New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board

Four new members with strong capital and business experience have been appointed to the New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board, the Ministry of Business, Employment, and Innovation announced today.

Michael Bird, MBIE General Manager, Entity Performance, and Investment, said, “Announcing the new members to the New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board is exciting as they bring a wealth of governance expertise and industry knowledge to the table. This will ensure that the organisation is well positioned for the future”

The new Board members are:

· Ms Annabel Cotton

· Mr Guy Royal

· Mr Marcel van den Assum

· Mr Mel Firmin

The new members complement the recent appointment of David Smol as Chair of the Board.

