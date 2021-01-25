Low-Income Kiwi Households To Benefit From Million Dollar Charity Donation

Low-Income Kiwi Households to Benefit from Million Dollar Charity Donation

More than $1.5 million worth of mattresses has been donated to support Kiwis in need as part of a charitable initiative between The Salvation Army and a local bed supplier.

A total of 1600 near new beds have been gifted through a community support programme which helps those living in poverty have access to clean, dry, low allergenic mattresses as well as funding substance abuse recovery programmes.

The Salvation Army’s National Family Stores Manager Gareth Marshall says the mattresses make a huge difference to thousands of individuals and families around the country.

“We have mattresses going to every part of the country from Whitianga all the way to Invercargill to sell through our Family Stores. As well as helping those in need with a quality bed, the funds raised go towards essential services, such as emergency food aid, financial counselling and emergency support,” says Marshall.

“In addition, some of the money is used for addiction support and for programmes to support young people, teach life-skills training and much more. All of our services are open to anyone throughout New Zealand who may need them,” he says.

Emma Edwards, spokesperson for Ecosa.co.nz says the company has donated more than 6000 mattresses to charity partners in the past two years and supports charities in New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Canada and Hong Kong.

“Good mattress hygiene is essential to reduce the risk of a range of medical conditions and those people who live in lower socio-economic circumstances may not be able to afford to replace them as often as they need to,” she says.

Edwards says a University of Auckland research has found a link between the use of old mattresses and an increased risk of asthma among children and suggest this may be related to higher levels of house dust mite, endotoxin or other germs in the mattress[1].

[1] Clinical and Experimental Allergy - University of Auckland study. Accessible here.

© Scoop Media

