It’s Ok To Chicken Out! Texas Chicken NZ Launches Its First Ever Plant Based Burger – And It’s Packed With Flavour

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Texas Chicken New Zealand

Texas Chicken New Zealand, the popular fried chicken brand that prides itself on serving customers with the biggest, crispiest, juiciest and most flavoursome chicken around, has unveiled its first ever plant-based option, the Vegetarian Texan.

Available in all stores from Monday 25 January, the Vegetarian Texan patty is made from pumpkin puree and carrot, along with potato, spinach, onions, red pepper and herbs. It is topped with tasty cheese, freshened with crispy lettuce and finished with a delicious smear of mayo and mustard.

There are a number of different combo options, which will be available for a limited time:

  • The Vegetarian Texan Burger - $7.99
  • Vegetarian Texan Combo – Vegetarian Texan Burger, Small drink, Small chips - $10.99
  • Vegetarian Texan Duo Combo - $24.99 2x Vegetarian Texan Burgers, 2x Small drinks, 2x Small chips, 2x Hot Buttered Buns - $20.99

“More and more of our Kiwi customers have been asking for plant-based options, so we have listened and responded to that demand,” explains Tyler Stead, General Manager of Texas Chicken New Zealand. “The Vegetarian Texan is perfect if you are trying to cut down on the amount of meat you eat but still want a burger that packs a big flavour punch.”

“Texas Chicken is well known for playing with fresh, bold flavours and our first ever plant-based burger follows that same tradition,” he adds. “We’re delighted with how the Vegetarian Texan has turned out and can’t wait to share it with everyone this week.”

This year, Texas Chicken is celebrating six years since the brand landed in New Zealand from the USA and started providing Kiwis with its world-famous hand battered, 12-hour marinated, freshly cooked chicken and sides. Texas Chicken prides itself on serving chicken that is bigger, crispier, juicer and more flavoursome than other brands.

For more information, visit texaschicken.co.nz. To follow the brand and to share your thoughts on the Vegetarian Texan, like the Facebook page or Instagram profile by searching for @TexasChickenNZ.

