Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thycotic Delivers New “Definitive Guide To Endpoint Privilege Management” EBook

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Thycotic

Thycotic Delivers New “Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management” eBook To Help Companies Prevent Privileged Access Abuse

Secret Server Update Makes Privileged Access Management Easier Than Ever Before

Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organisations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the availability of its new ebook, "Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management" and announced the latest release of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server.

Published in conjunction with CyberEdge Group, the new ebook addresses one of the most important cybersecurity vulnerabilities of any organisation: endpoints such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices running Windows, Linux, macOS, or Unix operating systems.

According to the ebook, endpoints represent fertile ground for attacks because, more often than not, their users, applications, and services have elevated privileges that give cyber criminals an easy on-ramp to the inner workings within your organisation. Because of this, the guide explains how organisations can protect themselves with a cyber security strategy of "least privilege" that limits access to only the functionality each user, application, and service needs to do its job. Implementing EPM with automated tools that enforce least privilege without impacting user productivity ensures that if malware or a cybercriminal gains a foothold in your network, the threat’s lateral movement will be limited, and the breach contained.

Thycotic’s "Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management" (EPM) ebook:

  • Explores endpoint application control and how least privilege should be applied to applications and services
  • Shows how to Integrate EPM into your existing IT Security ecosystem
  • Describes common EPM pitfalls and how to avoid them
  • Details strategies you can use for a successful EPM roll-out

"The publication of this guide is especially timely given that so many employees are working remotely these days," said James Legg, president and CEO at Thycotic. "It provides specific recommendations on how to get an endpoint security program started as well as how to evaluate current technologies that will automate the process."

Download a complimentary copy of the Guide:

https://thycotic.com/resources/definitive-guide-to-endpoint-privilege-management/

.

Upgrades to Secret Server

With the latest release of Thycotic’s award-winning PAM solution,

Secret Server

, security and IT ops teams can control the privileged account attack surface more easily than ever before. New capabilities reduce the number of steps to manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyber attack. This includes:

  • Enhanced guidance walks users through security activities and accelerates onboarding for new users.
  • Updates to the root encryption key in the Hardware Security Module (HSM) allow for automated key rotation with a single re-encryption that eliminates downtime.
  • SSH key authentication updates provide easier access and more management flexibility.

Tighter integration between Thycotic Secret Server and

Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault

helps customers more easily manage privileged credentials for both humans and machines. Upgrades continue to strengthen the resilience and scalability of Secret Server to ensure maximum security. Feature enhancements for

Secret Server Mobile

and

Thycotic SCIM Connector

provide improved connectivity and productivity.

“Users are more likely to adopt security best practices like PAM when security technology is easier to use,” said Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. “With every enhancement to Secret Server, our goal is always to reduce the number of steps to achieve security objectives so customers achieve payback on their investment faster.”

Organisations can test drive the latest version of Thycotic Secret Server for free at

https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/

.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 12,500 organisations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritising productivity, flexibility, and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit

www.thycotic.com

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Thycotic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 