Deloitte Reveals The Technology Forces Shaping The Businesses Of Tomorrow

Deloitte’s 12th annual Tech Trends report details the acceleration of organisations digital transformations not only to make their operations nimbler and more efficient but also to respond to dramatic fluctuations in demand and customer expectation.

“The future for organisations is distinctly different from the outlook of January 2020 but new opportunities, strategies and technologies discussed in the Tech Trends report will drive confidence in new planning and implementation over the next 18 to 24 months,” said Matt Dalton, Technology Strategy and Transformation Lead Partner, Deloitte New Zealand.

This year’s report looks at nine key trends including technology which enables strategic design, rebooting the digital workplace and realising the full benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The nine trends explored in the report fall under three main categories:

The Heart of the Enterprise

Strategy, Engineered; Core Revival; and Supply Unchained, focus on the alignment of organisations and technology strategy. These enterprise components are complex but imperative for success, and must work together to support each other.

A Better Experience, Inside and Out

Bespoke for Billions: Digital Meets Physical and Rebooting the Digital Workplace offer a view of two sides of the same evolving coin for customers, employees and stakeholders and how to better merge the future of digital and physical experiences to drive more value. DEI Tech: Tools for Equity discusses increasingly sophisticated tools to support organisations DEI across the talent lifecycle, which is the spark which powers innovation.

Data: The Art of the Possible

As enterprises move further towards automation and machine-led decisioning, human capacity can be augmented at scale. MLOps: Industrialised AI; Machine Data Revolution: Feeding the Machine; and Zero Trust: Never Trust, Always Verify represent three specific opportunities for enterprise to realise more value through industrialisation and automation.

“We’ve seen a number of inspiring examples of business resilience in the past year as organisations were forced to assess their circumstances and review their strategic plans.

This led in most cases to the acceleration of digital transformations across organisations and the trends emerging from this present an exciting future despite the challenges presented in 2020,” Mr Dalton said.

To download the full report, visit Deloitte's Tech Trends 2021 Report.

