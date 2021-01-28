Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Game Of Two Halves

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

New Zealand’s economic and business outlook, is a game of two halves, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

The Chamber’s latest business confidence survey shows a resounding optimism about economic recovery. 80 per cent of enterprises, particularly larger operations in construction, trades, technology and even hospitality indicated they are expecting to do the same or better in the next six months and are looking at expansion and hiring.

It was the medium sized businesses who still expressed uncertainty and caution.

“We have enterprises on one side of the field who are optimistic and confident. They are operating agile strategies and are equipped to take advantage of closed borders to feed demand by New Zealanders spending this time locked away from the world by splashing out on their nests, lifestyles and consumables. Then there are the mid-sized businesses. They are struggling with uncertainty, have yet to pivot and running out of reserves and resolve. This includes those hammered by the multi-billion-dollar loss of international tourism that domestic travel cannot make up,” Mr Barnett said.

While we’d like to say we are as good at opening up safely as we have been in locking ourselves down, the Government has told us that our borders are likely to remain closed to most of the world for the rest of the year, with the exception of possible travel bubbles with our close neighbours.

“Rather than bemoan this reality which will bite us if we do nothing, we need to leverage the business optimism that is out there.” Mr Barnett said.

“Let’s get on with life and invest, create, repurpose and find new opportunities to fill the void and bring the two halves together.

It has to be business and Government, locally, regionally and centrally helping each other to enable new enterprises and new events. We need more games of two halves on the field in real life and attractions that will encourage Kiwis to keep on seeing their country to support our economy and renewal.”

The full survey can be found here www.aucklandchamber.co.nz/media/53977595/business-confidence-survey-jan-2021.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 