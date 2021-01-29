What’s Innovative About Shopless User Interface?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zjnpkc9P6Xk

There is something unique about Shopless user interface, which differentiates it from all other online e-commerce platforms (at least the ones that we have seen) and that’s the introduction of Browser/Post Ad mode.

This is something very subtle, something that you might not even think about, but it makes the interaction with our system simple and natural.

If you look at any other marketplace, you will notice that they present their categories menu in two different forms, depending on the fact that you are buying or selling a product. When buying a product, you want the category to narrow down the search result. When selling a product, you want the category to open up a from…

There is a very fundamental principle in software development which is called DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself). We believe presenting the same categories in two different forms is a violation and DRY principle and that’s why we did not want to do it, even though this practice is the norm in all other e-commerce platforms.

But then this means we had to come up with an alternative solution! That’s why we introduced the mode… and it’s this mode which changes the behaviour of the category menu.

The other unique aspect of Shopless is its minimalist home page… we copied this design from Google home page. We decided that just like Google, our home page should contain a search box and nothing more!

