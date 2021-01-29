Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maxi Carpet Services Named Kiwi Business Heroes For 2020

Friday, 29 January 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: Web Genius

Kapiti-based Maxi Carpet Services has been named the Web Genius Kiwi Business Heroes for 2020.

The Kiwi Business Hero Awards are run by national web marketing firm, Web Genius, with entry open to all the company’s clients around the country.

This year’s finalists included businesses from Kapiti Coast, Nelson, Christchurch and Wellington, operating in industries such as beauty therapy, home heating, photography and scaffolding.

The judges were impressed with the journey that Maxi Carpet Services had been on since starting the business in 2009 and building up a loyal client base within the wider Wellington region.

Two of the main judging criteria are to show how the business has overcome diversity and also how they give back to the community.

Regarding the first aspect, the company had needed to overcome adversity when they lost 85 per cent of their business due to a decision of their largest client to move to a national franchise rather than supporting local businesses. Director Sharon Pirie explains: “We fought for what we lost but in the end they wanted a company with a national presence,” says Sharon. “We decided that this was not going to beat us. Our business had something to give back to our community and we absolutely love what we do. So we fought hard, worked hard and came up with other ways to overcome this massive problem, slowly but surely building our client base back up.”

Giving back to the community is important to Maxi Carpet Services according to Sharon Pirie. An example was joining the Web Genius Pay It Forward initiative just after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“Coming out of lock down we partnered with Web Genius in their “Pay it Forward campaign. This involved running a competition where two lucky winners were drawn each week for eight weeks – winning a free carpet clean and stain work for dining, lounge and hall. The community could nominate others who have been adversely affected by Covid-19 either financially, emotionally or physically.”

As Kiwi Business Heroes 2020 Maxi Carpet Services won a trophy, framed certificate as well as a $2000 Noel Leeming voucher.

The judges named three runners-up: Christchurch heating company DC Installations, Nelson day spa Pure Opulence and Kapiti scaffolding specialists Kapiti Coast Scaffolding.

