Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Soprano Design 2021 Predictions: The World Issues Hinge On How Well We Communicate

Friday, 29 January 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Soprano Design

Soprano Design, a global leader in CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), unveiled its communications predictions for 2021 – highlighting the importance of mobile messaging for enterprises and citizens during one of the most unique years in our lifetime.

New Types of Emergencies Will Speed Up Communication Tech Investments

Businesses will seek communication technologies that have proven to be capable of implementing best practices for business continuity planning, such as tactics used for weather emergencies, service disruptions, route redirects, building evacuations, and more.

Firms that have a communications tool that can be set up in advance with lists, messages, policy approvals, etc., will have an advantage and data shows that the damage caused by an incident is drastically reduced with proper preparation and efficient, orderly communication during a crisis.

Education & Awareness Programs Will Increasingly Benefit From Mobile Communication

Savvy organisations will increasingly turn to CPaaS channels such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, and other mobile social channels, not just to deliver their products, services and programs, but to use these CPaaS channels to run ancillary education and awareness messaging around those same products, services and programs.

Blockchain Will Begin to be Integrated with Communications Technology

Blockchain has been successfully deployed for cryptocurrency and has been adopted in the finance industry, but 2021 will be the year where Blockchain crosses the chasm into communication technology.


The driving factor will be identity, at least initially. Blockchain enables new ways to ensure that the details of personal identity are not required for user authentication, which means a person’s personal identity can be provided to trusted entities, and then accessed via blockchain authentication by other entities without those details being passed along.

The Term CPaaS Will Become a Common Industry Term

In 2021, buyers and suppliers of communication technology will finally coalesce around the term ‘CPaaS’ to describe the multi-channel mobile messaging capabilities they are seeking. The term ‘CPaaS’ will begin to yield very good guidance for buyers searching online search engines, making enquiries with analyst firms, designing communications into their integration projects and creating innovative mobile communication solutions.

 

For the full predictions, please visit: https://www.sopranodesign.com/2021-predictions-world-issues-hinge-on-how-well-we-communicate/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Soprano Design on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 