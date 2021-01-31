Mike Pero Named CEO Of TVNZ’s The Apprentice Aotearoa

Mike Pero, NZ businessman and entrepreneur has been named as the CEO of TVNZ 1’s upcoming new reality series The Apprentice Aotearoa.

Pero is a self-made multi-millionaire, having started and sold numerous businesses since he left school at 16. As the recipient of multiple business awards during his illustrious career, Mike most recently won the Pacific Legacy Award at the Pacific Business Trust Awards in November 2020.

From real estate to his current venture launching new airline Pasifika Air, Mike has dabbled in many different industries, showcasing the experience he’ll bring to the role as CEO.

Pero’s impressive expertise isn’t just in the boardroom. He’s a six-time NZ motorcycle road racing champion, and still holds a national land speed record for a 350cc bike.

This show is a money can’t buy experience for our budding entrepreneurs, as the knowledge they gain from the business heavyweight can be applied to their own career path in the real world.

On taking on the position Pero says: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of CEO and to be able to bring a Kiwi style to the series.

“I aim to offer constructive, educational and inspiring advice to those on the show and at home to apply to their own business endeavours.

I have no doubt we’re going to have some fantastic talent from the candidates and can’t wait to see what they bring to the boardroom.”

The business-themed reality series set to air on TVNZ 1 later this year will showcase entrepreneurs being put through their paces in a series of tasks, before entering the boardroom for what will be the toughest interview process around.

Who will be fired, and who will be hired?

Mike Pero’s advisors and the candidates will be named at a later date.

The Apprentice Aotearoa is produced by Great Southern Television.

