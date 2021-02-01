Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

We Need To Science Our Way Out Of This

Monday, 1 February 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

It’s time for the New Zealand public to get ready for a discussion about how science can lead us out of our climate change crisis, Federated Farmers says.

Yesterday’s report released by the Climate Change Commission was a massive piece of work which dives into every corner of New Zealand’s approach to achieving its climate change goals.

The report challenges Kiwis to rethink just about every part of their lives, Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard says.

And farmers are no different to anyone else, except that they’ve been talking about science-based analysis, data gathering and solutions for much longer.

"The report talks about pushing harder to get solutions from science and technology, and farmers are totally about that too," Andrew says.

"That’s why Federated Farmers continues to support programmes like He Waka Eke Noa and the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium."

"Now we are going to need every Kiwi to join a conversation about their need to consider, and eventually except, the use of technologies like methane vaccines, feed inhibitors and other solutions like gene edited grasses.

"This is how we are going to meet our toughest targets. Kiwis will need to get on board with this."

New Zealand already has continually improving livestock efficiency, we already have farmers planting native trees and protecting existing forests.

The Commission has offered sound, depoliticized advice for agriculture emissions that acknowledge New Zealand’s world leading low emissions footprint.

"But the pressure has been on farmers for a long time to do their bit, and its staying on. Now we all need to step up and accept the use of more high-tech solutions. They are out there, we just have to approve them."

Other points from the Report:

- The report is over 800 pages long and contains an enormous amount of detailed data

assessment, 

- The report calls on government agencies to all be required to have climate change goals in their mandates, and not leave it all to the Ministry for the Environment,

- We appreciated the report’s science-based split gas approach but the sector needs certainty as to what is ‘equivalent to net zero long lived gases by 2050’, this means launching a review of our domestic methane reduction targets.

- The Commission has accepted the blanket afforestation of farms with pine trees is not a sustainable climate policy for New Zealand, 

 - Repeated mentions in the report of the need to improve rural broadband in order to enable the uptake of high-tech mitigation tools by farmers are pleasing.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 