Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whittaker’s Trials Compostable Packaging With Its Local Community

Monday, 1 February 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Whittakers

As part of a broader programme of review and testing of a range of sustainable packaging options, Whittaker’s has launched a trial within the Wellington region of a compostable packaging solution. In the context of the need for end-to-end solutions for truly sustainable packaging, this trial includes an exciting partnership with For the Better Good and with local retail partners across the region.

From today, Whittaker’s Peanut Slabs in specially-marked, plant-based compostable packaging will be available to purchase from participating stores; and each of those stores has a unique For The Better Good collection box for the compostable wrappers to be returned to. Packaging returned to the collection boxes will be composted at For the Better Good’s Edible Earth Urban Micro Farm in Cannons Creek, Porirua. Alternatively, the packaging can be disposed of in home compost bins.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer Holly Whittaker says there are no easy solutions to identifying packaging that is genuinely sustainable and meets other feasibility requirements, so the purpose of the trial is to fully test this with the help of partners and Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers.

“There are many factors we need to assess before making any decisions on potential use across Whittaker’s range in the future. These include any impacts on product quality, performance in the factory and in-store, likely at-scale feasibility of collection and disposal of the compostable wrappers, and whether retailers and Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers have a good experience with the packaging.

“It’s important we take the time to thoroughly test potential solutions like this so that we can be sure we are making the right decisions as we work towards 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, building on where we are now with more than three quarters of our packaging already being recyclable,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers who are keen to contribute their feedback and stay up to date with the trial, including updates on how For The Better Good is putting the compostable packaging to work on its Edible Earth Urban Micro Farm, can join a dedicated Facebook group on the Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers Facebook page.

Holly Whittaker says a key challenge with compostable packaging currently is the potential for it to end up in the wrong place (in general waste or recycling bins) due to the lack of collection and composting infrastructure, and Whittaker’s were impressed by the work For The Better Good has done to address this.

For the Better Good are the creators of the plant-based Better Bottle and nationwide ‘Better Collection’ system which enables their compostable water bottles to be returned to retail partners for processing in their private compost sites, and spans from Queenstown to Auckland; a first of its kind in New Zealand.

“We’re delighted that through For The Better Good our compostable packaging will be composted locally and used at their Edible Earth Urban Micro Farm, which is located not far from our factory in Porirua, to create food for our local community,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers in the Wellington region will find the specially-marked Peanut Slabs in compostable packaging and the For The Better Good collection boxes in New World Porirua, New World Kapiti, New World Paremata, New World Thorndon, Pak’nSave Porirua, Z Porirua, Mitre 10 Porirua, BP Porirua, The Warehouse Porirua and Mobil Porirua.

The trial is expected to run for approximately eight weeks, depending on how quickly the limited number of products in the trial sell-out.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whittakers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 