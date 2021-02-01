Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Conviction For Death Shows Health And Safety Crisis In The Waterfront Industry

Monday, 1 February 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says there is a health and safety crisis in the waterfront industry, after the conviction of a stevedoring employer whose negligence led to the death of a young woman employee.

Shannon Brooke Rangihuna-Kemp, 29, an ISO Limited stevedore worker at Eastland Port in Gisborne, died from crush injuries after she was hit by a log that fell from a trailer load she was about to scan in a “tally lane” on 8 October 2018.

ISO Limited was convicted of exposing an individual to risk of harm and illness and ordered to undertake significant health and safety improvements last week in the Gisborne District Court.

Harrowing statements were made to the Court by family members whose lives had been shattered by the death of a loved daughter and mother.

Maritime Union National Secretary Craig Harrison says that he has no faith that the outcome of the case would stop more deaths happening.

“Preventable deaths and injuries occur, convictions happen, the employer gets told off in court and makes some temporary changes, they are absorbed as a business cost, and then the old speed ups and bad practices come back, and then another death.”

Mr Harrison says until corporate manslaughter is used to put individual responsibility on managers and Boards, then nothing would change.

He says the Union message is simple: “Kill a worker, go to jail.”

The Maritime Union had already been shaken by the deaths of two workers at the Ports of Auckland since 2018, but the health and safety issue needed a national response with the involvement of the industry stakeholders.

Mr Harrison says these tragedies were happening to young, working class people and it seemed their lives did not have the same value as others.

Rather than being fined, ISO had been ordered through a Court Ordered Enforceable Undertaking (COEU) to improve health and safety to a cost of $800,000.

Mr Harrison says while the Union is not opposed in concept to COEU in this case it was not an appropriately severe sentence.

He says ISO had killed a worker through negligence and was now simply being made to comply with health and safety laws: the same laws that would have protected Ms Rangihuna-Kemp if they had been adhered to.

Mr Harrison says it was staggering the company's lawyers had argued the company should be discharged without conviction, and had suggested a $20,000 reparation payment to the family was appropriate, on the basis some payments had already been made.

It was an indication of the real attitude of ISO management, he says.

The Court had ordered a payment of $100,000 to the family for emotional harm.

A Worksafe investigation uncovered numerous routine hazards in the work area where the death occurred that ISO Ltd already knew about, but had failed to take steps to fix.

Worksafe stated the death was the result of systemic fundamental failure to protect workers, less than a year after ISO Ltd was previously subjected to an enforceable order in relation to an incident in which a portside worker fell from a ladder on a ship in the Port of Tauranga.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 