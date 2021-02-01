Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hip Hip Hooray….Probus Celebrates 45 Years In Australia

Monday, 1 February 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Probus South Pacific

Tens of thousands of active retirees can confirm the secret to maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle in retirement is to stay connected with like-minded people. From exciting adventures to casual outings, for more than four decades Probus Clubs have been offering retirees the opportunity to discover new interests with new friends.

The first Probus Clubs in the South Pacific were formed in New Zealand’s Kapiti Coast in 1974 and in Hunters Hill, Australia in 1976. Since then, Probus has enriched the lives of thousands of retirees across both countries.

Last year Kapiti Coast Probus Club celebrated their 46th year anniversary and on February 3, Hunters Hill & District Probus Club will reach their 45-year milestone.

For 45 years, the members of Hunters Hill & District Probus have enjoyed a variety of activities, trips and outing and despite the pandemic, they have stayed socially connected either technologically or face-to-face in smaller groups.

There are over 1,650 Probus Clubs across Australia and New Zealand just like Hunters Hill and Kapiti Coast, providing fun, friendship and fellowship to over 120,000 older people, enjoying active social programmes.

As the last twelve months has demonstrated, social contact and connections are so important in today’s world. Clubs have maintained communication and support of their members and are actively encouraging retired or semi-retired people to consider joining Probus.

