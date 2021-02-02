Fusion5 In Serious Growth Mode

Fusion5 has announced a partnership with Waterman Private Capital to support the business applications company’s growth objectives in New Zealand and Australia. Waterman’s investment will see them acquire a 55% shareholding in Fusion5.

"As a major shareholder in Fusion5, Waterman shares our enthusiasm for transforming our business into a significant provider of new initiatives, rich expertise, consultancy, and game-changing innovation," says Rebecca Tohill, Fusion5 Chief Executive New Zealand/Australia.

"Waterman’s investment in Fusion5 strengthens our position in the market, and enables us to grow more quickly, take advantage of high growth opportunities, and provide an even more comprehensive range of solutions and services to our customers."

To date, Fusion5 has successfully expanded its staff numbers, capabilities and solution portfolio through an ongoing acquisition strategy. The recent addition of Mindfull, a leading business intelligence consultancy, into the fold raised Fusion5’s revenue to $100m, and its headcount to 470 staff across nine offices.

"With Waterman on board," says Tohill, "Fusion5 will continue to grow both organically and through acquisition. The market is presenting many opportunities across all our vendor partnerships and we are excited to take advantage of these."

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services as well as first-class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR/Payroll, Customer Relationship & Experience Management, IT Service Management, and Infrastructure. They are also known for vertical-specific solutions developed across several key industries.

Currently, the company has over 900 customers, spanning multiple countries. Fusion5 is recognised as a leading partner for a range of global technologies including Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle JD Edwards, IBM and Ivanti.

