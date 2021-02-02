PlayBooks Nabs Trade Me Marketplace's Head Of Engineering As New CTO

PlayBooks.live, the New Zealand based Meeting App start-up has announced their new Chief Technology Officer is Lucy Douglas. Previously Lucy was the Head of Engineering for TradeMe Marketplace.

“Lucy’s experience building products people love to use everyday is already having a massive impact, said PlayBooks Founder Greg Sheehan. We’re delighted to welcome her to our team as we look to grow and accelerate our product development capability”.

“With new users signing up to PlayBooks every day, and as we learn about their use cases, we’re building a super exciting roadmap. I’m looking forward to building an engineering team for a product that will have global reach and benefit everyone running lots of meetings, said Lucy Douglas”.

PlayBooks.live launched in October 2020 to help Business Advisors, Accountants, Coaches and Consultants manage their meetings in one place and create high-value client meeting experiences.

Justin Flitter, PlayBooks CMO said “PlayBooks uniquely combines a Smart Meetings App with Libraries of Expertise people can drop into a meeting. The play here is to make personal, company and industry knowledge easily accessible and sharable in meetings discussing that very topic.

One impact of the global COVID-19 lockdowns is the changing workplace, and how businesses engage with clients to demonstrate value. With many more meetings now held online through Video Conferencing tools like Zoom, Professional Advisors need a platform to easily collaborate on agendas, assign action points and document the game plans they create with clients.

“It’s about being productive and effective at scale, said Justin Flitter. Competing on price is a race-to-the-bottom creating stress and burn-out. We see people using PlayBooks to keep their meetings fast, effective and well organised, ensuring each meeting is a high-value experience.”

PlayBooks.live is the Free Meetings App for Professional Advisors and their clients.

© Scoop Media

