STAAH Reveals The Top Online Channels For 2020

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: STAAH

The commission-free STAAH booking engine comes to hoteliers’ aid as the accommodation industry comes out of a pandemic-struck 2020.

 STAAH has revealed the top online booking channels for 2020. Varying across the world’s top tourism destinations, the lists reveal the successes of both direct booking strategies for accommodation providers and the growth strategies of the online travel agents.

“It is clear that accommodation providers across the the board are actively seeking to drive direct bookings, through greater knowledge and technology innovation by distribution platforms,” says Tony Howlett, Chief Operating Officer- STAAH Ltd. “It is heartening to see that the STAAH booking engine is delivering results to our partners as they recover from an unprecedented year.”

Direct bookings via STAAH have climbed up globally from the number 6 spot to number 3, beating some of the top online channels.

Among online travel agents, Booking.com comes up strong in helping properties acquire guests. “As a preferred partner for Booking.com, our platform has evolved and added many features to ensure a seamless connection with this channel that deliver reach and optimise conversion through a dynamic rate management strategy,” adds Tony.

The debut of Airbnb in the lists across countries represents how the vacation rental sector has been adopted by hoteliers as they see benefit in selling authentic experiences and not just a room. In the last year as sales have dipped across the board, Airbnb has taken key measures to remain relevant, including adding flexibility into its bookings via refunds and adding the now essential health and safety layer.

Expedia made it to the top three in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. India continues to be dominated by go-MMT.

The hotel distribution giant partners with more than10,000+ accommodation providers across 90+ countries via its 300+ online connections.

About STAAH Ltd.
STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specializes in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximize online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services.

STAAH works with more than 10,000+ partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK.

