Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

McAfee: Profound Shift In Everyday Technology Highlights New Landscape Of Personal Security

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 10:48 am
Press Release: McAfee

AUCKLAND, New Zealand Jan. 27, 2021 – McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced findings from its 2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report revealing that while the shift to a digital-first life was brought on by the global pandemic, New Zealand consumers plan to keep it up – with online banking (80%), social engagements (61%), and personal shopping (53%), at the top of the list. With the increase in activities online, consumers are potentially exposed to more cyber threats. Notably, 67% of the people in New Zealand say they’re concerned about today’s cyber risks, with over a third (35%) of respondents admitting that they aren’t confident in their ability to prevent a cyber-attack.

As consumers continue to adapt to and embrace their new digital worlds, cyber criminals are looking to take advantage. The more time consumers spend online across various applications and services, the greater their exposure is to potential risks and threats (such as third-party breaches, phishing attacks or fraud). Further proof this is a big concern for consumers: McAfee found that nearly three quarters (73%) of New Zealanders were most concerned about their financial data being compromised and 68% were concerned that their personal information, such as birthday or address, could be stolen.

“The first step in protecting ourselves is realising that there’s a lot we can do to stay safe online and to preserve our digital wellness,” said Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfee’s Consumer Business. “It’s better to prevent a problem then be in a position of having to fix it. We can always work on our own safe online habits – from the apps we install, to the websites we click on, to the emails we open. Making this shift in our mindset and behaviours is a necessity in protecting what we value most- our privacy and identity- giving us all much needed peace of mind.”

Consumer Digital-First Mindset Influenced by Shopping Habits

Consumers buying habits indicate how they are going about their new digital-first lives, with 67% of respondents having purchased at least one connected device in 2020, while 1 in 5 (20%) bought three connected devices. However, less than half (45%) purchased security software, and only a third (34%) actually check if their security software is up to date.

Consumers are also becoming more comfortable with sharing information online which is a big risk – especially as services often ask for multiple contact points. Notably, McAfee’s report found that 74% of respondents started using features designed for convenience in 2020, such as text and email notifications (46%), paperless transaction records (41%), web/mobile applications rather than desktop sites (37%), and opting to stay logged in or remember user credentials (34%).

Alongside not always taking the necessary security precautions, New Zealanders also admitted that they haven’t thought about why hackers might want their data. More than half of New Zealanders (65%) admitted that they never considered how much their online data is worth. Hackers are always looking for ways to exploit others for money, and a person’s identity is valuable and can be resold. However, 88% of consumers would be proactive about protecting said data, if it could be traded as a currency.

Digital boom keeps baby boomers savvy

McAfee’s research revealed baby boomers also used their time stuck indoors to adopt new technologies. Almost half (47%) of 55-74-year-olds introduced, or increased their use of digital tools to support their social lives, such as social media. A further 52% also started, or increased, their use of online banking, with 86% planning to continue this post-pandemic – the highest of any other age group.

Cyber concerns remain rife amongst 55-74-year-olds, who worry more than any other age groups about having banking details (78%) or personal information (71%) stolen. Baby boomers are however the most switched-on generation, as over half (51%) claim to always check if the software on their devices is up to date, compared to only 34% of 18-35 year olds. Yet, they do need to brush up on their digital skills, as 41% don’t feel confident in knowing how to prevent a cyber-attack.

Some ways consumers can protect themselves and their loved ones include:

  • Use multi-factor authenticationto double check the authenticity of digital users and add an additional layer of security to protect personal data and information.
  • Connect with caution. If you have to conduct transactions on a public Wi-Fi connection use a virtual private network (VPN) like McAfee® Safe Connect to help keep you safe while you’re online.
  • Browse with added security using a tool likeMcAfee WebAdvisorto block malware and phishing sites if you click on a malicious link.

McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report Methodology:

McAfee commissioned MSI-ACI to conduct an online questionnaire to 1,000 adults over the age of 18 in New Zealand between December 11-23, 2020.

This press release only includes data from the NZ. survey. Additional surveys were conducted in Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Singapore, India and Indonesia. Data for these regions can be requested via media contact below.

Additional Resources:

· Blog from Judith Bitterli: New Year, New Digital You: Consumer Security Findings from McAfee’s Latest Report

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from McAfee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 