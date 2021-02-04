Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greenlab New Zealand Signs White-Label Agreement To Supply Australian Medical Cannabis Market

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: Greenlab

Greenlab (Green Relief NZ Ltd trading as Greenlab) based at Lincoln University is positioning New Zealand at the forefront of research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis cultivation and derivative products, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Greenlab Australia Pty Ltd, has entered into an agreement to supply pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid pharmaceuticals to Cannvalate Pty Ltd, one of Australia’s largest distributors.

Under the two-year agreement, Greenlab will supply a range of certified cannabis products that meet the high-quality standards set by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and meeting internationally recognized GMP requirements. Greenlab and Cannvalate will non-exclusively distribute the products to medical patients approved through the TGA’s Special Access Scheme, on a consignment basis.

Approximately $2.4 million of committed revenue stream (depending on mix of derivative products selected) expected to be received by Greenlab over the 24-month term with an option for an extension for an additional year on the same terms and conditions.

“We are excited to be working with Cannvalate in Australian market to bring new formulations and products to the New Zealand market in near future” said Kevin Edgar, CEO of Greenlab, New Zealand. Kevin further said this agreement underlines Greenlab commitment to start creating and manufacturing its own unique formulations for New Zealand and global legal markets.

“We look forward to collaborating with Greenlab and assisting with the distribution of their high quality and market orientated products in Australia and New Zealand.” said Darryl Davies, COO of Cannvalate.

Greenlab white label products are currently being manufactured by The Valens (TSX: VLNS) and Mile High Labs UK said Kevin Edgar. This is an important development in Greenlab’s initial product strategy and will be an opportunity for Greenlab with Cannvalate to supply prescribers with quality medicinal cannabis products. As New Zealand is set to start seeing increased demand from patients for medicinal cannabis, Greenlab will be ready to provide patients with a reliable supply of innovative pharma-quality products they can trust, and this is the first step in that process.

About Green Relief NZ Ltd trading as Greenlab, New Zealand

Greenlab, founded in 2019, became one of the first New Zealand’s South Island company to secure a R&D licence. Greenlab is based at Lincoln University to carry out industry focused R&D in fully controlled environments which will be scaled up in commercial cultivation facility to manufacture unique products.

About Cannvalate, Australia

Cannvalate is a cannabis business solution provider helping Licensed Producers fast track their growth into the Australasian market. Their three key services include (i) Australian Cannabis Market Access; (ii) Medicinal Cannabis Research; and (iii) Expert Clinical Consulting.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenlab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 